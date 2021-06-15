HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on HEXO to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

HEXO traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,726. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.76. HEXO has a 52 week low of C$3.04 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

