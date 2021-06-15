HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $909.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.09. HEXO has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins raised their price target on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC upgraded HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

