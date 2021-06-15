HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Rating Lowered to Underperform at ATB Capital

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) was downgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$9.75. ATB Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE HEXO traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.23. 1,266,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,335. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.30. HEXO has a one year low of C$3.04 and a one year high of C$14.00.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

