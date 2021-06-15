Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Up 65.2% in May

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SNLN stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $16.26.

Get Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.