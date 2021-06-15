HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up to $9.90

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $10.14. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 360 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,526,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth about $982,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth about $577,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

