HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEF. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 45,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JEF opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.09.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

