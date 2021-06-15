HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,250 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $867,635,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DASH stock opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.07.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $464,984.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,934,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,562,144. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

