HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $614,000 in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 72,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE WBK opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. Westpac Banking Co. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is 204.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westpac Banking has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

