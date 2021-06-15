HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,940 SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 263.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIBN. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 8,401 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $263,791.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,780 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,073 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $1,283,938.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 851,113 shares of company stock valued at $26,152,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

