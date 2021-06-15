Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBIA traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 991. Hills Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.05.

About Hills Bancorporation

Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as demand, savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans comprising mortgage and construction loans; commercial and financial loans; agricultural loans; and personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans.

