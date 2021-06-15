Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HBIA traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 991. Hills Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.05.
About Hills Bancorporation
