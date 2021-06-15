Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,260,000 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the May 13th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. 112,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.90. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

