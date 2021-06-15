Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.08. Approximately 25,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,519,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 156.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

