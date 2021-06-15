Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Susan K. Nestegard Sells 16,470 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 150.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 393,344 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 208.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 378,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 255,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

