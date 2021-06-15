Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-10.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.15 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

