HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of HP by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after acquiring an additional 647,277 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 62,215 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of HP by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 179,277 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of HP by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

