HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.400-3.500 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 262,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,532,274. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HP will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

