H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.05, RTT News reports. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.360-3.390 EPS.

H&R Block stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,821,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,341. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

