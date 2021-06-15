HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226,372 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HSBC by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. As a group, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Investec raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

