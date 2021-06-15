HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 155,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $32.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $126.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.60.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in HSBC by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 226,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.