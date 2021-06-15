HTMLCOIN (HTML) One Day Volume Tops $3,487.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $9.01 million and $3,487.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000211 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

