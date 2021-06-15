Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $16.20

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.20, but opened at $15.11. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Huaneng Power International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.1256 per share. This is an increase from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.