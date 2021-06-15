HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Position Lifted by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in HubSpot by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,040,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,306 shares of company stock worth $18,701,098. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $537.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.45 and a 1-year high of $574.83. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of -268.63 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $509.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

