Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Hudson Pacific Properties has a payout ratio of 2,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.94.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

