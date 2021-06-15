Ibex Investors LLC Buys Shares of 10,800 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.54. 87,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,894. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

