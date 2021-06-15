Ibex Investors LLC Has $12.93 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Ibex Investors LLC cut its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. CyberArk Software makes up about 4.4% of Ibex Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of CyberArk Software worth $12,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $138.50. 9,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,240. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $92.61 and a one year high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.34. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,138.08 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

