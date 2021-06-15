Ibex Investors LLC Makes New $812,000 Investment in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 915,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,565 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,830,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,579,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

ON stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $37.92. 119,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,799,942. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,362 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

