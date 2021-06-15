Ibex Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Ibex Investors LLC owned 0.13% of Dune Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,119,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DUNE remained flat at $$9.79 on Tuesday. 1,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,799. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

