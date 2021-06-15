IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in May

IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

IBXNF stock remained flat at $$0.26 during trading on Tuesday. IBEX Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28.

About IBEX Technologies

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B; cartilage assays for the study of synthesis and degradation of connective tissue components; collagen antibodies; and diamine oxidase liquid.

