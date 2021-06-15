ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Bought by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $38,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ICF International by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ICFI. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ICF International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICF International stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.08. The company had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,708. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.33. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $102.23.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

