IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce $10.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $36.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $57.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.43 million, with estimates ranging from $7.59 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.06. 2,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,230. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.07. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

