Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Identiv posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.91 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Identiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ INVE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.62. 1,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85. Identiv has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $365.31 million, a P/E ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Identiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 642,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 33,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 74.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv in the first quarter worth about $1,494,000. 35.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.