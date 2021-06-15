IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on IGM. CIBC raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total value of C$48,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at C$502,853.40.

Shares of TSE IGM traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$44.96. 542,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.20. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$28.88 and a 1-year high of C$45.66. The stock has a market cap of C$10.72 billion and a PE ratio of 13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$800.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

