Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,161 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $62,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $232.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.34 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.