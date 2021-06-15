Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,803.71 ($23.57).

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

LON IMB opened at GBX 1,607.50 ($21.00) on Tuesday. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,572.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85. The firm has a market cap of £15.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 21.06 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

