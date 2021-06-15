Ink Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $10,251.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $757,489.60 and $10,251.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00061989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.43 or 0.00775563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00084316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043159 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

