Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will report sales of $250,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130,000.00 and the highest is $370,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $1.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $165.36 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $655.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

INO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

In related news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at $216,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $93,584.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,760 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INO opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

