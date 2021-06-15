Insider Buying: Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Kenneth B. Lee, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $10,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,833.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EYEN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 227,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,206. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.17.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EYEN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Eyenovia in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

