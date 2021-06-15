Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Sells 863 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Anaplan stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,391. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,626,000 after buying an additional 65,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,157 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,175,000 after purchasing an additional 799,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,149,000 after acquiring an additional 713,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

