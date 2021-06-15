Insider Selling: California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Sells 1,554 Shares of Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $859,041.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CWT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.91. 170,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,419. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.10. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $61.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

