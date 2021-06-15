Insider Selling: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Celsius stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $63.94. 1,062,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,781. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 581.33 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.82.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 500.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
