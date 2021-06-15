Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells 19,354 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $533,976.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 375,451 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,693.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,991. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.83.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CERT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Certara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.