Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells 90,133 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $263,600.00.

DBX stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.23. 3,811,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,185,941. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

