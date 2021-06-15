Insider Selling: Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:EVC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,444. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

EVC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after buying an additional 186,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,946,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after buying an additional 43,010 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 36.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 903,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 305,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

