Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Dean Hager sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00.

Dean Hager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,147,000.00.

BATS:JAMF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.75. 1,050,920 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.10.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Jamf by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jamf by 125.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jamf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

