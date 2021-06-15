Insider Selling: MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) Director Sells 468,000 Shares of Stock

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 468,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at C$443,000.

On Friday, June 11th, Patrick Mccutcheon sold 186,000 shares of MediPharm Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$93,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Patrick Mccutcheon sold 309,000 shares of MediPharm Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$151,410.00.

MediPharm Labs stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.50. 199,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,587. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. MediPharm Labs Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$1.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LABS shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.13.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

