Insider Selling: Pittards plc (LON:PTD) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Pittards plc (LON:PTD) insider Richard Briere sold 5,000 shares of Pittards stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69), for a total transaction of £2,650 ($3,462.24).

Richard Briere also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pittards alerts:

On Friday, April 30th, Richard Briere acquired 10,000 shares of Pittards stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

Shares of Pittards stock opened at GBX 53.70 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.84. Pittards plc has a 52-week low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 58.94 ($0.77). The stock has a market cap of £6.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.03.

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates in UK and Ethiopia divisions. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Pittards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pittards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.