Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Sells 265 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $305,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mai Fyfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Mai Fyfield sold 1,034 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.88, for a total value of $360,741.92.

On Monday, April 26th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total value of $109,850.94.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total value of $105,267.06.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $19.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $345.38. 161,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,262. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 473.85 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $103.94 and a one year high of $486.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

