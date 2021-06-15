Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells 15,521 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $982,789.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $486,450.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $486,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $601,200.00.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,351. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

