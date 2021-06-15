Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells 66,740 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $981,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TPC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $14.59. 1,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,179. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $743.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.41. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $20.24.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after acquiring an additional 633,411 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tutor Perini by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 540,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,055,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 215,300 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
