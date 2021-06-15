Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells 66,740 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $981,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TPC traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $14.59. 1,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,179. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $743.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.41. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,616,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after acquiring an additional 633,411 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Tutor Perini by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 540,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,055,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 215,300 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

