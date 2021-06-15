Insider Selling: Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) CFO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZYXI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. 2,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,278. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.57 and a beta of 0.81. Zynex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZYXI shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

